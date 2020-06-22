Transcript for Healthy swaps to satisfy your quarantine cravings

As many employees trade their formal workspaces for home offices, it might come as a price. Quarantine snacking is on the rise, but good news, you don't have to give up goodies to dread the quarantine-15. Here now to help us curb our cravings, is nutritionist Maya feller. The quarantine-15. Talk a little bit about why so many of us struggle with this mindless or emotional snacking during these times. Yeah, good morning, Amy. So good to hear you. During this time, people are at home, they're either with their kids or they're working and there's really significant fatigue, right, the last thing they want to do is engage in meal prep. Additionally, there's the real trauma of living through this moment, so it's natural for people to seek out comfort in these uncomfortable times. When we're thinking about the root cause of emotional eating or mindless eating, sometimes it's in reaction to various emotional triggers -- stress, anxiety, boredom, lack of a schedule. In addition, this perception that food itself is tempting. And your refrigerator is just within arm's reach. Which doesn't help, either. I know that you have some healthier options to help satisfy these quarantine cravings. Salty snacks, what are some healthier options? If you've got a chip craving, what I did here, I took potatoes, sliced them up and put them in the air fryer for around 10 minutes to 12 minutes, they came out, wonderfully crunchy and delicious. And I have popcorn with nutritional yeast and spices. These are two of my favorite combinations. Yum, so that's the salty. What about if you've got that sweet tooth? Oh, yes. For the sweet tooth I always say granola, granola is fan tastic. The store-bought, you want to look at ones that are six grams or less of sugar per serving. Additionally, you don't want any of those synthetic fats. And additionally here, we have nuts, this is some of my favorites -- this is wrapped in chocolate, so good and delicious, and nuts generally are filled with those good for you fats. They're also plant-based protein. I got excited there because those are the two things I have been snacking on. How about something refreshing we could enjoy on a summer day? It's hot out there now. It's so hot. I'm sweating in here. I love getting my hydration from fruits. I've got this beautiful salad, it's melon, berries, and I put a squeeze of lime and mint, really great to get hydration from some of your foods. If you're looking for something cold, I like grapes, toss them in the freezer, incredibly these are both nutritious and delicious and really hydrating for your body. Maya feller, thank you so much for bringing us all of those alternate snacks. We really appreciate it. Thanks for having me.

