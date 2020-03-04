Honoring the life of legendary musician Ellis Marsalis Jr.

The award-winning teacher and jazz pianist died this week from pneumonia caused by coronavirus. His son, Branford Marsalis, joins to remember his father.
3:39 | 04/03/20

