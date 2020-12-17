Transcript for Hospitals in California overwhelmed with cases

In California more than 50000 cases and 379. Deaths were reported today alone. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman who has been on this story from the beginning is at a hospital in Southern California with the latest math. Hey Terry guy and this is one of them several overflow tense at this hospital here in Apple Valley, California about ninety minutes from Los Angeles. They triage Jason's hero for not Covert positive but. Because of the massive surge that they have seen here in LA county and pretty much all over the states. They've had to reconfigure the entirety of the hospital. The main lobby which is just over. The other side of this wall here is. Now half of eight is a Covert war did literally put up. A wall to separate one half of the lobby from the other. I'm not cool but awarded its full of the operating room has now become part of the emergency room there are Covert patients. We'll lining the hallways in separate rooms. There are people dozens of them waiting for hospital beds TB ER right now some of them have been waiting for days now the incredible thing about this hospital is 88. Hasn't turned anyone away they cannot by law but the for so many days and yet. We welcome people they want to help people to the best of their abilities and we spoke to that common yard doctor yesterday. He's Davis rob Mon dealing. And he was here alone. On the morning shift at 5 AM I guess until about we'll finally interviewed about. Twelve hours later 5 PM. And in the first half of his shift he had ten code blues that means it. Ten people had cardiac arrest he was alone the single ER doctor on the floor at that time he obviously had staffed that was helping him out and but he saved the lives of ten people still he said it was like being in war I've never experienced in all my years in Madison. Ten codes. In such a short period of time I'd come this is unheard of and Monday morning this hospital had 95. Patients this is a hospital with. I guess 200 bags. And give or take and they had 95 people any are waiting for beds they told me that some people. During the course of this surge that had to wait for bids for over two weeks. That's how slammed they are I haven't seen anything like this personally. In the months that I've been covering Kobe and and it's just the start of what we're seeing here and the primary concern at hospitals like this who are. Beyond up to their eyeballs beyond capacity and I see you with 300% in the numbers just defy the imagination but the biggest concerns we speak to medical staff here. Does that people are gonna go. To their families for the holidays thinking well. The vaccine is here this is a green light to go celebrate with loved ones outside my immediate household I'm sure it's gonna be OK. The medical staff here tell us it's not going to be okay the darkest days of this pandemic or head. The light at the end of the tunnel is still months away we gotta get there they're begging people to stay home Terry Diane. Thanks for that report from a dire situation in California's air.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.