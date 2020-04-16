Transcript for Immigrant youth shelter in Illinois reports coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak was first confirmed over the weekend shelter for immigrant youth located at an undisclosed location in bronze they'll. House what appears to be the country's largest number of Kobe nineteen cases. In a shelter for unaccompanied minors 37 so far with the number expected to increase. At the end of the day air group settings for the most art and on I think when you have anyone that is living in the senate like Arie now it is. In nearly impossible to ease any kind of social distancing. The shelter is run by the heartland alliance while their main offices are in the loop heartland alliance currently houses 69 immigrant children in three shelters across the city. Officials they're saying they are now testing all of the miners even those who are symptomatic and have isolated those who are showing signs of illness. In a statement released today a spokesperson said. The prognosis for all the children in our care is very good. And we are continuing to focus and our participants health and well being. About 4800 unaccompanied minors are being held in a shelter system nationwide. Most were picked up at the US Mexico border taken into custody by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Which is ultimately responsible for their care and expediting their release. Until their cases come out before a judge. The reality for market these children that there is a way bring them to be released. Relatives here in the US and that the government should be doing in a way. Highland alliance saying today they are doing what they can't to safely reunite children with their happily is. The procedures put into place to do that however are set by the federal government. And many are on hold right now. I was shut again to ABC seven Eyewitness News.

