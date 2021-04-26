Transcript for India experiencing ‘COVID tsunami’

President Biden is promising to send critical supplies to India as that country faces what officials call eight Colvin tsunami. India reported nearly 350000. New cases and more than 2700. Deaths in just 24 hours on Sunday. Now there are new concerns that a variant could emerge from India that's resistant to vaccines. Foreign correspondent James Longman has the latest. Scenes of desperation across India this morning as the country faces the world's deadliest such yeah. Inside hospitals overwhelmed by the sinking. Outside patients and lining sidewalks begging for oxygen. The situation is so you don't the train coaches are now being transformed into makeshift isolation units and is the daily death toll hits many records. Scenes like these streets turned into a massive discriminatory news. In the nation's capital of Delhi doctors are drowning hit by what they cooled as soon known for the second wave. Now called the growing from the US who are to Biden administration announcing plans to send PP and rule materials to my front Jacoby nineteen vaccines but health experts say. The United States should be doing more. We yours sitting on. A lot of vaccines. That we don't need in this country and I'm hoping the US government is gonna shipped those vaccines in India because I could be very very useful in India. And India races against time to contain the spread. The stretch from new variants is growing of course the big fear. Is he brides of a variant the emergence of the bearing that renders our vaccines useless. And James long is live in London with more on all of this at James we seems surges like this and other parts of the world lead to more contagious variant so. What are we know about the strain in India have right now and how things get so bad there. Put down the great tragedy in all this is that it was totally avoidable we know about because he did did a boy did he lost CAA they enacted. The very streets blocks down to I think what's happened there are few things going on hand but one of them is overconfidence. Venus being able to beat kind of data. There was some recess dumbest suggested that out of the hole for the Indian population had contracted some kind of coated nineteen infection they didn't have. I'm symptoms but they had achieved immunity and that is. What led officials Paul Lee in India to allow activities to restarts. Any of this did so we saw the resumption of things like weddings. When people go to weddings and India election writings massive religious gatherings. And as one in the north and indie fest for the north and largest religious gathering in the world takes place every F fourteen million people guides me. That happened. So what we soul. Was a resumption of these activities and then. The swirling of these new variance because as we know when Kevin nineteen is amounts to exist a population. That is when it mutates and knots when you variance come about says it was that overconfidence that reopening of the country. I'm these new variants. That have led to add to this catastrophic turn of events that McCartney sing Fallon India. I'm president Biden he he's pledging to help he says and nightfall here just as India sent assistance to the United States is our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic. We're determined to help India in its time of need but as we heard some are saying that with the US is doing. It is not enough so what kind of help are we providing and what does India really need right now. We've seen pictures of some of these supplies heading over into Indiana ventilate his therapeutics. Rock aids test. I can't stop something they really need because testing the corona virus is really sled down. In India. We've seen a black market excludes food supplies things like colts in tact through eighteen dollars before the pandemic that now not over at. Thousands of dollars people having to fend for themselves as these things that. The United States and other countries want to re plug in Syria India to enable the country to function again. The vaccines is the big question was the United States is sending raw materials. To make can be shield which is their version of the AstraZeneca vaccine that a lot of people are saying. Just send them the ready made JC's at a report today for example. But in this the Netherlands eleven million AstraZeneca. Doses will go unused because of various different issues that the adult chat with AstraZeneca and on winning this thing with the take it. The company's other kinds of vaccines that's fine that's their decision. But extraordinary those eleven million gonna go unused enough may have been out of Tulsa world there is no other country that has more doses in its stock car even the United States. And people according on America to send actual vaccines to India to try to help. About it James long and thanks for that we appreciate it.

