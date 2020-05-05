Transcript for Kevin Bacon calls on fans to put their hands together for front-line workers

Kevin Bacon called for people to share on social media who they were staying home for. That campaign went viral and now. He is asking everyone to find their own rhythm and put their hands together for front liners in he is here right now to tell us all about it Kevin it's so great to have you with us thanks for being with us and I know this initiative comes from your charity six degrees. The campaign is called I ate feed the front tell us all about it. It's it's pretty simple but great idea. With a small donation you can provided meal for health care worker on the on the front lines. Did it works in two ways one is that it gives those hard working here of some fuel. And a little bit of a break from them from the very very challenging work that that they are doing. There also supports. Local restaurants across the country because he their employees are delivering a fruit prepared food. So it kind of works in both. Ways mayor helping two different sets of people who need it the most and I know you and your wife wildly curious and quick. You get their share is in pretty fun videos to help raise awareness to garner some support talk about why your clapping for those who don't live in New York. Well you don't across the world we've seen this for you kind of beautiful. Tradition that's grown or clapping for health care workers that at 7 o'clock Gregoire depending on. On where you are just shift change ended it was such as fantastic thing and so moving to city. And so I thought is there a way to you know kind of extended absences since you loan you know you can't eat at a class is as beautiful as it has been and that's that's where I feel differently and we partnered with a couple great organizations who would argue. Had this this kind of idea of place so the idea is that he's asked directly confront. And it's 7 o'clock. You you post. A video review video review and some kind of clapping any kind of problem you wanna can be goofy silly cure I went through a bunch of songs we like they have very distinct class and try to keep up when that so. I'll I'll be able to look at it based on them on the hash tags see what you are doing. Economy and with the message you want to send the front liners with this campaign when you want them to hear. You know I wake up every day feeling great grateful for them and I think that it's it's it's really important that in whatever way we can we let these people know that we are. Behind them appreciate your work that they're doing and that we support them. Enacts a tough time right now to ask anybody to really give I think a lot of people who are part of our struggling I completely understand that. But a very small amount of my ten dollar donation get somebody is ideal and six trees dot org is gonna. Matched. Up to 50000 dollars silk. That's that that studio automobiles for a lot of people if we can who lives a little remodel. That's incredible Kevin Bacon we appreciate you thank you so much and again the campaign is called high feed the front have a great day Kevin. Thank you very wrong.

