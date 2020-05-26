Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments

We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington for the latest headlines today. Good afternoon, Kyra. Hi, Amy. Some of the developments we're keeping an eye on from here. Starting with ton folding reopenings all across the country, in-store retail shopping now an option again in California, governor Gavin Newsom says some counties can begin the process of allowing customers inside stores. As the lockdown lifts today on a key section of New York state, construction, manufacturing and retail are up and running in the mid-hudson region, including westchester and rockland counties. In Michigan, shops and car dealerships are opening their doors again, as well as gyms in Ohio. But in the ozarks, a much different story, these massive crowds of people at pool parties are now being urged to self-quarantine for 14 days. There's major concern about these images emerging over the holiday weekend. Missouri health officials say that social distancing rules were often ignored here, putting public health at risk. They viewed their empty hotel tower as a canvas in need of inspiring messages. So employees of this D.C. Doubletree hotel, flipped the lights and blinds to create images of hope and love at night. From the highway. Pretty darn creative, Amy, this hotel not far actually from my drive home, so those glowing images of encouragement are also visible for pilots and passengers that are landing at Reagan national airport. Pretty cool. Very cool. Thank you, Kyra. On April 24th, Georgia governor Brian Kemp became one

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.