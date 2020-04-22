Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

We turn to ABC's Rachel Scott in Washington, D.C. With the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Rachel. Hey, Amy, here are some of the top stories we are watching. Coroners in California discovering coronavirus deaths much earlier than first reported. Santa Clara county officials say autopsies on three people who died at home now reveal victims of covid-19 were dying in February and early March. That's three weeks before the earliest death originally reported there on March 9th. And to Houston where they are hoping to continue a streak of good news. Mayor Sylvester turner reported no new covid-19 deaths for two straight days. The mayor says that's the first time that has happened on back-to-back days since the pandemic began. The commercial lab quest diagnostics announcing it's beginning antibody testing. That type of testing considered crucial for re-opening the economy. Quest using two tests that can detect the presence of antibodies 14 days after symptoms start. And to the spike in home-bound Netflix subscribers, "The Wall Street journal" reporting the streaming company added nearly 16 million new customers around the globe, more than double the growth the company had forecast. A captive audience stuck at home in the pandemic, and, Amy, I got to admit I am guilty of the occasional binge-watch. Oh, just occasional? I'm definitely contributing to all of those numbers, increased viewership. Thank you so much. We appreciate it, Rachel.

