Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

We turn out ABC's Rachel Scott in Washington DC with the latest headlines for us good afternoon regional. Hey Andy good to be with you let's get to some of the top stories we are watching. The deadly tornadoes sweeping through a number of states more than two dozen reported twisters slamming Oklahoma Texas and Louisiana at least six people killed. And that threatened not letting up today from Atlanta Tallahassee and Jacksonville to Charleston. New jobs numbers another four point four million people applying for unemployment benefits bringing that total to a high store 26 million class. Over the past five weeks due to the pandemic. A new poll indicates most Americans agree with a stay at home measures across the country. The Kaiser family foundation health tracking poll found 80% of Americans say strict shelter in place measures are were fit to save lives and limits Bratton. The Red Cross is gearing up next week to begin using antibody test lady potential plasma donors. For anyone who suspects they pat the illness and want to donate life giving plasma the chief medical officer for the organization telling ABC news the move. Could be a complete dean changer when it comes to treatment. And the picture of giving from one of the nation's top brochures. Public's market sharing images of this new initiative. They're buying some of that access pro Duce in theory from the country's farmers and donating it to feed America food banks helping so many families in need. Amy it's certainly good to hear that Rachel thank you so much.

