Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

We turn out ABC's Rachel Scott who's in DC with the latest headlines for us good afternoon regional. Naming agreed to be with you on this Friday let's get dozen of the developments we are watching at this hour. Americans overwhelmingly favored those widespread stay at home restrictions to contain corona virus. That's according to a new ABC news it's those poll 86% saying that social distancing. And stay at home policies are the responsible way to go with 72%. Agreeing that moving too quickly as a greater threat than moving too slowly. And weren't that nursing home gas from Kolb in nineteen nationwide have crossed the 101000 mark ABC news examining records kept I. More than 28 states governors' offices and departments of health providing that data and locations. Keeping those records. And the and the rising virus hole on the Navajo Nation reporting 78 new case suggests yesterday with 52 deaths among more than thirteen hundred. Cases officials adding that although low case numbers are dropping the Navajo Nation has not yet reached its peak. And check out the message of resilience spotted and the state hardest hit by this pandemic they knew the words New York tough. On the Corning tower at entire thing plaza in Albany. Honoring health care professionals and essential workers on the frontlines Amy loved to see that thank you so much Rachel.

