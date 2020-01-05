Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

Now Playing: US will 'hopefully' come in below 100,000 deaths from coronavirus: Trump

Now Playing: FDA authorizes emergency use of remdesivir: Trump

Now Playing: Viral videos of nurses celebrate recoveries, singing, and dancing during the pandemic

Now Playing: New rules of social distancing during the pandemic

Now Playing: Faith Friday: Serving the frontlines of the pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Brooklyn emerges as deadliest county for COVID-19 in US

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 1, 2020

Now Playing: Coronavirus daily update: May 01, 2020

Now Playing: 40% of inmates infected with COVID-19 at California Correctional facility

Now Playing: Fire department spreads love during the coronavirus lockdown in the best way

Now Playing: Here's everything you need to know about coronavirus antibodies

Now Playing: Pediatricians concerned about missed vaccinations due to COVID-19

Now Playing: 1st glimpse inside a meatpacking plant as work continues despite coronavirus

Now Playing: White House reveals plan to fast-track vaccine timeline

Now Playing: Nurse reunites with 1-year-old son weeks after fighting in the coronavirus pandemic

Now Playing: Food lines new normal as states make plans to reopen