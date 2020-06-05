Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

On to ABC's Keira Phillips. Who's in Washington DC with all of the latest headlines for us good afternoon Kara. Hi Amy here's some of the developments that were working on from here the trump administration. Has dubbed it nursing homes ground zero for Kobe at nineteen cases and today. New FEMA number show the staggering told that this pandemic is taking on our elderly. Nursing homes now accounting for 71%. Of virus deaths. In Rhode Island and nearly 60%. In Massachusetts two of the highest reported rates in that country. And now state officials in New Hampshire reporting 72% of Kobe of nineteen deaths. Have been in nursing homes. We'll hair salons barber shops and nail salons all set to reopen in Texas. Governor great Abbott creating a quote search team to address any new disease flare ups. That may result from the flurry of personal care businesses opening doors again. Governor avid adding that counties may also face new restrictions if the numbers of sick people actually soar as those businesses reopen. And it's an army on two wheels this joining forces with our first responders during the pandemic in New York City. Bikers now serving as medical couriers. Delivering masks gowns and other surgical gear to doctors and nurses right there. On the front lines of this corona virus and Amy it it makes sense because these hero bikers. They're crews in solo right and in the open air so it's a lot more germ free compared to subways buses and cars. Lot less traffic to so big shout out to our bikers yes thank you to them and thank you do you care we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.