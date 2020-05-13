Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

More
New data shows millions of Americans were on the move this week despite warnings from top health officials and the governor of Arkansas puts a halt to the first socially-distanced music event.
1:27 | 05/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:27","description":"New data shows millions of Americans were on the move this week despite warnings from top health officials and the governor of Arkansas puts a halt to the first socially-distanced music event.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70662104","title":"Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching","url":"/Health/video/latest-coronavirus-developments-watching-70662104"}