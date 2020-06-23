Latest developments

More
Spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the country.
1:22 | 06/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest developments

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71406265","title":"Latest developments","url":"/Health/video/latest-developments-71406265"}