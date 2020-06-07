Transcript for Latest developments

Washington with all the latest headlines for us. Good afternoon, Rachel. We begin with the alert from the CDC about hand sanitizers, the CDC announcing an official health advisory, labeled to contain ethanol but testing positive for methanol contamination. Methanol can cause blindness or death when ingested. Both the CDC and fda warning consumers to stay away from potentially hazardous hand sanitizers in Mexico. Now the new developments in the case of the ft. Hood soldier who vanished in April. A suspect in Vanessa Guillen's disappearance in court for the first time today. Police say that 22-year-old told investigators she was asked to help hide remains. Guillen's alleged killer died by suicide after questioning by authorities. And some good news today out the Mona Lisa is back. Her admirers in mandatory masks. Visitors held to 30% capacity. But it's pretty quiet without all of those American tourists. U.S. Citizens banned from traveling to Europe right now because of high covid cases here at home. Still so good to see that Mona Lisa smile once again. Amy? Thank you so much, Rachel.

