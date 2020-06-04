Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: 4/6/20

We have some of the big developments that we've been tracking on this Monday. More than 1.2 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed around the globe, with more than 69,000 deaths. More than 265,000 people now recovering. And as we zero in on precisely what we know about this deadly pandemic, with me as always is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. Brings us such needed clarity. Dr. Jen, there's a lot of talk about hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment. What do we know about that right now? Good morning, Amy. This is arguably the hottest topic, definitely of the weekend, so let's break it down when you talk about this medication. First of all, what we know about hydroxychloroquine, this is an old, cheap, safe drug, it's been used to prevent malaria and it's also used for people with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. There's a rare, but possible cardiac side effect which can be fatal but it's extremely, extremely rare. So that's under what we know category. And we're learning a lot more, what are we learning about the trials that have been done on this drug? Well, there has been very limited data published thus far but there have been small trials published out of China and France that show some small improvement in patients who are mild to moderately ill with covid-19 who are given hydroxychloroquine, they seem to show a shorter duration of symptoms and there may be -- the theory for its mechanism of action some of anti-viral and immune suppressive effects of this medication. There's a theory to how we think it works. Talk about what we don't about the use of this drug for covid-19. Well, you heard Dr. Fauci say it before, when you use a medication that's fda approved to treat one thing and you're using it for something else, especially in sick patients, what we don't know yet whether the dosing or timing of the administration of this medication are different for patients who are sick with covid-19 and we also don't know if it has a role in prevention. To reduce someone's risk of getting sick with covid-19, all of that is yet to be determined. There's still a lot that we don't know.

