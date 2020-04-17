Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 17, 2020

We have seen several days of progress. And much more pain in the on going to run a virus pandemic with be here to make sense of at all as always. Is ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jan ashen and doctor Jan. We're hearing about the need to do contact tracing. As many people are now examining reopening some parts of the country what are we know about the process of contact tracing. We'll Amy it's critical in any type of outbreak or infection control so let's do it deep dive we know what that contact tracing. Is an essential part of infection control. In that it helps to interrupt transmission of the virus so you're going to be hearing. Trays and test test and Trace our that's who we think we know what we don't know is how this will all be handled correct. Exactly and the link she has stakes are that's that's really the million dollar question here Amy because we don't know whether at this contact tracing will be done by people in the field of public health volunteers. Paid employees we don't know if it will be using technology or an app. That all of that needs to be worked out any needs to be worked out quickly then lastly we don't know if fourteen days is really enough time so there's still lots to learn to all right doctor Jan Ashton you will be back answering our viewers' questions in just today.

