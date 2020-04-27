Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: April 27, 2020

More than 965,000 confirmed cases across the country. With more than 54,000 deaths here as more than 107,000 get back on their feet. And with me now is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton, back in the studio, at a a safe six feet away. There's some big news about colleges and universities considering reopening in the fall. Let's go through how this work. First of all, Amy, we have to acknowledge that this is a complex situation. The entire college and university community is priority but here are some things that we know at this point -- medically, we know that the college age group is at a lower risk of severe covid-19 disease. We also know that in this age group and in this environment, social distancing is definitely going to be uniquely challenging. And we also know that there are people in these communities, whether they're college students with pre-existing medical conditions or the staff or faculty that work in and around college students could be vulnerable. We should mention you have your daughter potentially going to school for the first time in the fall, going to college, what options should be considered? Well, I think there are some theories that are worth really exploring. The first thing is, can we modify the timing, the spacing, some of the classroom activities, other activities. This should be looked at an all or none decision. It's not an all or one situation and we have to remember that masks, once the CDC recommended that for the general public, they may be a key tool in reducing the transmission of this virus in the college community. From a health standpoint, what do we still need to figure out? There's still a lot of things that we don't know. To begin with, we don't know what the role of rapid testing on a college campus can look like. We don't know whether college students, our kids will actually be compliant with some of these social distancing measures. And we really don't know when we talk about risks -- which is worse, going back to college in some way shape or form or taking another year plus and not going back. You have to weigh those risks head to head. Dr. Jen, you're sticking around to answer viewers'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.