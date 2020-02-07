Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: July 2, 2020

There are now more than 10.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, 2.6 million of them right here in the U.S. 128,000 American lives lost. This as we're heading into the holiday weekend. Dr. Jennifer Ashton with me now. It's important to note the holiday weekend because there's fear of crowds once again gathering. Texas now being called an epicenter for this. That's right. Still we're so focused on us. What's going on around the rest of the world? It's an important question, T.J. When you hear these numbers, you have to interpret with them with not a grain of salt, but a chunk of salt. We can't just focus on what's happening here. Let's take a global look. Total cases right now we're leading, followed by Brazil and followed by Russia. We have to remember these are confirmed cases. Estimates are there are many, many, many that haven't been confirmed. We're leading in cases. It seems to weird to ask the question this way. Are we leading in deaths as well here in the U.S.? Unfortunately we are. The death count, again, this is confirmed deaths. We're number one, followed by Brazil, followed by the uk. A lot goes into the death count. We've heard here in this country, no reason to believe it's different in other parts of the world. People are dying at home. They've never been diagnosed. How do we look on testing? I want to double back on that for a second. You mentioned death rate. We have to look at mortality rate. That is confusing to define. Again, because it requires a lot of good tracking that may be different in different parts of the world. Uk number one at 14%. We're number four at 4.8%. For just some perspective, T.J., the mortality rate for influenza is 0.1%. Again, this is an elusive value. It's not set in stone. Right now according to the tracking numbers that's where we are. Are countries measuring that differently? They are. Not every country has the capacity to track data and record data the same way. This is not an apples to apples comparison. You were getting to testing. This is important because it's got so much attention politically and internationally. The U.S. Has, in fact, conducted the most raw tests in the world, but not the most per capita. That's a technical difference. Both numbers can be misleading as people track the data. The bottom line according to epidemiologists testing should be based on the size of the epidemic in the country, not the size of the country's population. We have a massive population. Think of it as proportionate. These are the numbers as they stand. Dr. Ashton, we'll see you

