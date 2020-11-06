Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 11, 2020

These are some of the major developments we're tracking. More than 416,000 deaths around the world from confirmed cases of coronavirus. At least 112,000 of them here in the U.S. More deaths than any other nation. At least 533,000 recover here. Starting us off is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Jen, a lot of the country in various stages of re-opening. Some cases rising in some states. Many question whether they're actual increases in cases or increased testing. Then begs the question the accuracy of some of the tests we're seeing. What do we know at this point? You know, Amy, we heard a lot initially about will there be enough tests. We've heard less about how accurate the tests are. We have to look at something really important called false negatives of these tests. We're talking about the nasal swab test. Almost any test can have a false negative result. In the world of science that refers to the sensitivity of the test. That's the percentage of I'm Dave novarro. New Jersey governor Phil Murphy is starting his daily briefing. Let's listen in. It's hard to believe that it's been 100 days, and in other ways it's hard to believe it's only been 100 days. And it's equally hard to fathom the impact this virus has had on our state, our communities and our on economies, and, frankly, on the nation and on the world. But just as we remain committed to continuing our fight to save lives, we are committed to putting our state on the road back. We are committed to a restart and recovery. We are committed to getting to the new normal that we know awaits us somewhere down that road. For 100 days, we have asked you to take extraordinary steps. We have asked you to take to heart the need for social distancing. We've asked you to forego so many of the little things that we once could simply take for granted. We've asked you to wear face coverings when you're out in public. Wee asked you for your patience as an unprecedented pandemic engulfed our state. I run through some of these charts everyday, but I think today at our 100 day mark, they deserve another look. Two months ago we were reeling. That was plus or minus the peak. Covid-19, as I say, was at its peak in New Jersey. Our healthcare system was nearing full capacity, and some hospitals were already there. We had fears of running out of beds, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and we were running full-scale efforts to ensure that we did not. Now look at where we are today as compared to then. New hospitalizations are down more than 90%, and total hospitalizations are down 80%.

