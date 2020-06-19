Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 19, 2020

happy you're with us. Major developments we're tracking today, more than 8.5 million covid cases worldwide and more than 118,000 American lives lost with close to 600,000 in this country recovering. With me now ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton and, Dr. Jen, most of the country's attention focused on some of these rising cases covid-19 in several states across the country but another story attracting a lot of attention, this woman who claims she tested positive again for coronavirus having two negative tests in between those positive tests. What could be going on with that? I'm glad we're talking about this because it is getting a lot of attention. This is a perfect example where you really need to dive deep, so here's what we know right now. A basic premise in infectious diseases is that once you've been exposed to one particular strain of a virus, it is not possible to be reinfected with that same strain. Now, the nasal swab test for sars-cov-2, that's how we test people, it depends on how you do it, where in the nose you do it, when in the course of the disease in terms of timing it's done and like any test there could be false positives and false negatives but the bottom line is detecting a virus on that nasal swab does not necessarily mean someone is actively infected. This comes out of data. You and you talked about it. It was released last month from the south Korean CDC. They looked at 285 cases just like this. Positive then negative then positive again. Not a single one of those people actually grew the virus in a lab so that is really, really important data. So for those of us who don't have our medical degrees, can you explain to us how a virus can be present and not indicate infection? Absolutely. And the key word here is viral debris. The theory is that when that test is done, that nasal swab it's picking up fragments of the virus' genetic material but the virus is not alive so it's not the whole virus. It depends are you putting the q-tip in the bottom of your nose or are you putting it all the way back? That can affect whether you get a positive or negative and people can shed this virus and not still be actively infected. Not be symptomatic although some are and they can be for a long time and they are not contagious so the theory is that you should not be using these nasal swabs to say now you've recovered. Wow, okay. Researchers, we should point out, are still looking into so much about testing. What do we still need to learn? We don't really still know the ideal window or time in the course of someone's disease is to test them. We don't know do you test someone every day or when they're the most symptomatic? A lot we're still figuring out. We don't know how long they can shed the virus so how long the viral fragments or debris can be detected in someone's nose who has been sick or infected and we don't really have good data yet on the other strains that may be circulating in the U.S. We're following maybe strains in Europe, a new strain in this is not a surprise but we need that data for the U.S. So a lot more research needs to be done and, Amy, this was a perfect example of why you needed to go beneath the headline to understand this. Thank you for taking us there, Dr. Jen.

