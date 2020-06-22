Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 22, 2020

The major developments we're tracking -- diagnosed cases of coronavirus worldwide hover at the 9 million mark, with more than 2.2 million of those cases right here in the U.S. More than 119,000 American lives lost. With us here leading us off is ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton. Dr. Jen, news over the weekend hone in on the issue of covid-19 and the worldwide sports world. So many testing positive from the players to the staff, and we're talking about youth leagues, colleges and even the pros. Right, here's what we know -- the latest on this, and this is evolving, lot of these sports have been on hiatus, an increase in cases at Clemson university, most coming from football teams. We have to remember -- when you talk about pro sports an estimated 40% of their annual revenue actually comes from ticket sales, so it's one of the ripple effects of this pandemic. But medically, it's really hard to socially distance and wear masks while you're either training, practicing or in athletic competition. Now, we do that the NBA proposed this concept of bubbles for its teams. Other professional leagues looking at that. And major league baseball shut down two training centers in Arizona and Florida due to an increase if these covid-19 cases. Lot of these sports are called contact sports for a reason. What decisions need to be made before they actually do this safely. That's the question here, usually we talk about theories, these are really complicated decisions that are being looked at right now, and I think the first thing when you talk about this, these are decisions that have to be made age-appropriate, based on different level of sports, youth leagues very different than collegiate and professional leagues. In my medical opinion, it's not so much if these players test positive but when and how that's again, we don't expect this virus to go away, so therefore it's important to have a good testing strategy in place and a good self-quarantine strategy because it should not be a surprise when, with aggressive testing in these sports leagues or schools you pick up positive case. That's right, with fall sports having to decide about summer training at least, what are the unknowns that have to be figured out? With respect to this virus. That's the difficult thing. You know, my daughter plays a division I college sport. We're going through ourselves in real time. But right now what they don't know, no one really understands what the long-term or short-term effects of cancelling another season or seasons of sports. We don't know what the natural trend of covid-19 is over the next six months or so. Because ux again, we've never been in this situation before. We think that athletes may represent a lower risk for severe disease. But again, that needs to be followed, and very important medically, we need to have very good return to play guidelines for athletes who have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of covid-19, in particular looking at heart evaluations before they're cleared to return to practice and play, because that's a potential of covid-19 in general. A lot still has to figured out. We turn now to ABC's Kyra Phillips who's in

