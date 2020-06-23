Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 23, 2020

What you need to know right now are some major developments that we are tracking. Now more than nine point one million known cases of corona virus worldwide. But more than a 120000. American lives lost in the ongoing Covert crisis as more. And 640000. Recovered here and with me now. Usually with meter robot with me now my good friend ABC news chief medical correspondent double digit Aston. Doctor good to be here with you ever buys looking for a vaccine or some kind of treatment now we're talking. Copper this getting a lot of buzz TJ because people are talking about the potential anti viral properties of copper so let's tell you what what we know right now into a little bit of a deep dive dive for some historical perspective. Ancient egyptians used copper to sanitize the water. They found it very effective for that and as we've learned more and more we've seen that there are anti microbial properties. With copper a recent study in The New England Journal of Medicine found that actually stars Colby to this corona virus can only survive. A few hours on copper when it can survive a couple of days on stainless steel so there is some scientific. Mechanisms at play here. Okay scientific mechanisms of one of the real theories about ancient egyptians there ever is there's some real science finds there there is and what we think so far is that there might be too mechanisms at play in terms of how copper may work against viruses number one. Because of it ions in copper as a medal it can interfere with the viral protein function virus can function well it's proteins aren't functional. And copper can actually per freighter poke a little holes in the exterior cell membrane of the virus. Once that happens obviously the viruses weaken them potentially destroyed so. There is a mechanism there that could explain. The attention being put on copper the Odessa thank you.

