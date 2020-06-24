Transcript for Latest updates on COVID-19: June 24, 2020

"What you need to know," some of the major developments that we're tracking now. More than 9.2 million confirmed covid-19 cases worldwide. More than 2.3 million of those right here in the U.S. It's always good to give this number -- 647,000 Americans recovering from covid. So that's good news. Of course, we want to start off with our ABC chief medical correspondent Jen Ashton. So much attention was on new York for a while, us trying to get out of this thing. Now so many other states seem to be right in the middle of it. Another look at superspreaders. That's right. What are we talking about? I think we'll be hearing that term a lot. We're hearing it in the tennis world and all over the place, I think it requires a closer look. So, first of all, the definition -- this is when one infected person infects a disproportionate number of others. We have seen this in this country earlier on in the pandemic with the Boston medical conference, we've seen it in Georgia, we've seen it in a choir in Washington, Arkansas, these are events that have resulted in a disproportionate number of subsequent infected cases but we have also seen in other infectious diseases. It happens with other viruses like measles and ebola. We're watching for signs of that very closely in what's going on right now with covid. But can they be having an impact on how it's spreading? The CDC data, they're tracking this just like they used to track influenza cases week to week. Here's what the CDC is thinking, at this point, it's suspected that between 10% to 20% of infected people go on to cause 80% of the spread of this virus and this is the -- the thought is it's likely due to circumstances and environment. These big pool parties, conventions, et cetera, whether something in intrinsic in biology or virology of those people who are infected with the coronavirus and the CDC is estimating that approximately 40% of transmissions are occurring before someone actually has symptoms, that's what's making it so challenging, T.J., to get a grip on this. Okay, that can help us explain a lot, but what else do we need to figure out? You're right, it can help us explain things in retroexpect. But we have to use this information and look forward. First, we need to figure out really why some people are superspreaders and then how do I identify them early or in Ed a vantz, so that we can stop it. Remember in medicine and science, the first step is observation, and then you have to use what you observed to try and affect a change and we're not there yet with superspreaders. Want to turn now to ABC's

