Transcript for What does life after the coronavirus look like?

While the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise here in the U.S. The number of outbreaks in China thankfully has dropped dramatically as that country begins to loosen restrictions on public gatherings and seeks a return to normalcy, it does beg the question, what does life after covid-19 look like? Joining us now to talk about her experience is registered nurse is Kate Shi. I want to start, before we talk about what life is like now, can you give us some background about what your life has looked like over these past several weeks? Hi, Amy. Thank you for having me here. Of course, during the outbreak, I was at home with my parents in their apartment. I was visiting them for the Chinese holiday and then I found out that I couldn't leave to return to work. So I spent almost three weeks at home with them. I think the biggest challenge at that time was to make them comply. How did you pass the time, what advice can you give us Americans on what to do with all of this time with one another in a small space? Yeah, my parents' apartment was quite small and I think first what I had to do was, adjust my mindset, having to stay at home does not mean that I lost my freedom or lost my control over my life, it actually means I made the decision to protect myself and my family from this virus. I interact a lot with my parents. I took advantage of this time that I had with them. We had a casual hour after dinner every day where we played cards. Lot of laughter. It was actually quite nice. We appreciate your time, Kate. Thank you. The pleasure is mine.

