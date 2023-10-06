The link between loneliness and Parkinson's disease

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel looks at a link between loneliness and Parkinson's, how your neighborhood may impact your risk of cancer and mental health in children during the pandemic.

October 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live