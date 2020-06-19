Living with COVID-19 in Alabama

ABC’s Will Carr discusses the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama and how residents in Montgomery are reacting to a new mask rule in the city.
2:47 | 06/19/20

Living with COVID-19 in Alabama

