As a country waits for CDC guidance on what school should look like in the fall. Many states are now moving ahead with their own guidance Florida Texas and Iowa have banned in mass mandates in schools. While states like New Jersey say it's not clear yet if they'll drop mass restrictions in the fall. And while New York is keeping indoor school masking for now it is allowing districts to decide their own outdoor mask policies. So what's your parents and kids do with all this uncertainty. Psychiatrist doctor Janet Taylor and physician at Stanford children's health doctor Loeb a teller here with more on this thank you both Clinton for being here. You so doctor Mattel parents there's sending children to all different types of summer programs are also thinking ahead to the next school year. So how do we ensure our kids are safe with all these conflicting policies out there. I mean that conflicting policy also conflicting headlines and variances or does he really sincerely confused. I think parents know what to do you know since the beginning this pandemic parents have been very good about paying attention to white community spread looks like but also recommendations do not change when it comes in who needs the wearing a mask. Washing your hands. All the hygiene measures all that but one thing that I think parents to be sitting here is he really do is encourage everyone around them in their communities to salute vaccine because even if your child is not eligible to get vaccinated. People around her back suitable inherently protect your kids. Anyone who is working with it was meant to helping kids will agree we need to prioritize getting kids. Acting as schools rather than looking for reasons to keep him out of it. And doctor Taylor an apparent slight I everybody has their own different threshold of risk in concern. And in this period of uncertainty. His gray area of the pandemic. How should people manage those risk levels and what kinds of things can authorities do. To assuage them to get to get people get the kids back to school. So as doctor Mittal said certainly getting people vaccinated and following a local rules and local guidance but the reality is. If you're stressed an uncertain as a parent and many army know that mothers. Who have children under the age of eighteen have some of the highest stress levels changes are your children are stressed too so understand that our brain does not like uncertainty we like facsimile like what's under our control so your feeling stress on your child about how you're feeling check in with Denmark kids don't necessarily say I'm anxious and stressed and depressed but notice how they're sleeping notice how they interact with you and their friends and talk to them. And Alison time to really talk about what it means to handle stress and a way that's positive so you talk about it UT mind bully you exercise and understand that if you're feeling that way chances are other people are too. So we need to normalize our children stress talking about how we're stress as parents and find real ideas and real solutions so that we can have a sense of common safety. Then our councils and certainly when they're returning to camp boarder school or whatever summer activities they will participate. And doctor Patel Pfizer has advanced clinical trials for five to eleven year olds at lower doses so. When you think those kids will start to get vaccinated. I think we'll start so hopefully CDs this data out rollout that older despite dilemma murals in September shortly thereafter urgency Fernandez two to five year old age and immediately policy of those kids that are six months in his view of the important things for people to pay attention to is that this doesn't cooking her CD also an immune response. Look easy immune response matches Alter adolescents and young adults have already got the vaccine because there's less of a nineteen running around right now. It's it was hard to really match who's getting coveted spurs is who's not but it is able the vaccine Charlie didn't look to see what immune response is look like and one half distressed you know in terms of what we just heard about. You don't trust and open communication I really hope with this trial we are very transparent as educators as public health officials. As a country gentleman addressing parental concerns every step of the way rather than playing catch up so we don't see a high level of vaccine hesitancy when these young kids are eligible is the leader shots. In the meantime how should parents be operating if they are vaccinated but their kids are not. I got that first Carter Westbrook got but I ma'am did you see exactly what your parents think give their backs in their kids and our wives there to get vaccinated. You would it really comes down to. Is that if people are vaccinated as a whole we have less gaps in protection less chance for outbreaks less chances are you'll actually transmit the virus now recent. Look at hospitalized children which just tell us Friday show that yes we saw the ability for this tax code in nineteen also get hostile ice planet in the icu and it's especially concerning brigades that any underlying medical condition. So kids who may have asthma diabetes her easy and we know that it impaired as vaccine. Your kid especially as they reopened and schools reopen. It gives you back did all the amazing things they were doing a little bit more than a year ago there is getting inevitably somebody else out there who need pass on the virus your child so it's really horrid everyone who can't protect it does sell. So what do you do in the in the meantime though right. I am not I am vaccinated so technically I can go to a dinner party and I don't have to Wear a mask but my son is in. Does he have to be the only one at the dinner table wearing a mask caddie handle that. That's a tough one you know has no it was the only ignoring him and I hate modeling behavior and having that conversation with your child with your child and that seniors really were also the guidelines about. Taking off pretty nasty everyone around you was vaccinated it also holds true now if you're taking your child to an indoor restaurant or somewhere especially at a place. Where vaccine levels are low and you'd think about the difference these reasons he's in the south vs California or New York that's a real factor but I hope during summer when the weather's a little nicer we tutor kids outside Perino at sea for them to take off their masks and that's I think we want to see happen in summer camps and category outside there's mormons elation at meeting DJ and runner and even those were unvaccinated. Aren't eligible to take those masks Dennis an area where tell. Have to Wear a mask it's really aren't parents modeled that behavior practice mastering at home Spiderman mask just keep your kid into the spirit. Know that your child models theater actor you and your optimism is contagious. And doctor Taylor the pandemic has affected children's. You know mental health and development in so many ways socialization one way going back to school my own kids seem. Oh a little more awkward maybe then they might have been a year away from their fellows and they don't come out as you pointed dancing on Saturday press if so what can parents do. To best support our kids in this ferry. Strange time. Yes I mean our kids a lot of our kids were stressed and anxious even before the pandemic so check in with them give them what if situations treat him real information. And let them know that this too shall pass but the key is to be shaped and also pay attention to those normal activities that we did before Ed times monitoring screen time spending time with the family and acknowledging the impact that connection had. As so talk about it the anxiety they may have gone back to school and let them know ways that they will be safe. And also. Chart that interaction now over the summer have done with friends over outside safely talk about vaccinations and all of those things we do as parents to alleviate their stress. Now's the time for good communication certainly exercising but a real sense of trust and connectivity. Bryant doctor Taylor doctor Patel great to have you both thank you thank. You being.

