Transcript for Marijuana-based drug gets approval for treatment of epilepsy

For the first time a drug derived from marijuana has been approved for use here in the United States the medication treat seizures associated with rare forms of epilepsy. It's made from a component of Meyer one a which does not give users a high. The head of the FDA says approval of the drug does not signal any. Approval of marijuana in general. And Chicago police dog may have earned it employee of the month he sniffed out this stash of drugs that was found in a trailer hitch toe pick up truck. Officers found more than 15100 pounds of marijuana and pot. Related items as well the price tag that's on the street more than ten million dollars. Good boy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.