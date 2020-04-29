How Mark Kassen is helping get emergency equipment to those who need it most

More
Actor and filmmaker Mark Kassen and his media company, Like Minded Media Ventures, created the COVID Help Network.
3:03 | 04/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Mark Kassen is helping get emergency equipment to those who need it most

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:03","description":"Actor and filmmaker Mark Kassen and his media company, Like Minded Media Ventures, created the COVID Help Network.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70409181","title":"How Mark Kassen is helping get emergency equipment to those who need it most","url":"/Health/video/mark-kassen-helping-emergency-equipment-70409181"}