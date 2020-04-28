The mental toll on health care workers

More
ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses how a New York ER doctor’s death by suicide highlights the mental health burden on front-line workers.
3:44 | 04/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The mental toll on health care workers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:44","description":"ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton discusses how a New York ER doctor’s death by suicide highlights the mental health burden on front-line workers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70374471","title":"The mental toll on health care workers","url":"/Health/video/mental-toll-health-care-workers-70374471"}