Transcript for Missouri reopening begins amid pandemic

Thank you very much. Today, Missouri, the show me state is back in business as reopening begins. But a stay-at-home order continues in the state's biggest city. Here to talk about his city's plan is Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas. Explain how your 10-10 rule for reopening Kansas City differs from the governor's plan for your state. One thing we saw from the governor's plan it largely let us flip the switch. Few limits, but all was left to the cities and counties in terms of what we needed to do and in my state, like a lot of states in middle America, the cities are very different than smaller communities. So our plan looks to the fact that we have density and we want to avoid crowds and more than anything, we want to responsibly reopen. We don't want to just flip the switch that we see a rapid increase in cases. How did you decide 10% or 10 people? So the 10% idea we wanted to actually kind of ratchet it up bit by bit. Rather than say, every bowling alley and every bar is open, we wanted to say how can we look to those areas where crowds may con Greg ate. We may prevent people from filling it up. Retail establishments you don't want large number of people there, we said 10% is a reasonable level. A good time to measure our testing and tracing. After we hit 10% for a number of weeks, going to 25%, going to 50%. Curious how you see any enforcement issues that may arise, do you foresee any complications with this plan from the businesses themselves? Or the patrons of those businesses? By and large, I don't. We have seen amazing compliance across the country in connection with stay at home order. People want to be back out again. I hear that. But people also want to be safe. We want to give people guidance so they can re-enter society, but re-enter society safely. Certainly making sure that you give those tools for maintain social distance. It's one thing to say six feet. But we have seen in parts of New York City or elsewhere, it's still kind of hard to have that distance. I think our capacity rules 10-10-10 really gives us that opportunity. Mayor Quinton Lucas, thank you for your time today. And there's much more ahead

