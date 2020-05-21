Navajo Nation: Where COVID-19 claims whole families

ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on how indigenous communities are uniquely affected by COVID-19 as the Navajo Nation surpasses New York City’s rate of infection.
6:06 | 05/21/20

