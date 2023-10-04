New study on key ingredient in Ozempic & Wegovy

New study shows people with type 2 diabetes taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, maintained improvements in blood sugar control and weight loss for three years.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live