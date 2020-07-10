By the Numbers: COVID-19 versus the flu

More
Why COVID-19 is far more deadly than the seasonal flu, despite President Donald Trump’s recent claims on social media.
1:24 | 10/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: COVID-19 versus the flu

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:24","description":"Why COVID-19 is far more deadly than the seasonal flu, despite President Donald Trump’s recent claims on social media.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"73465339","title":"By the Numbers: COVID-19 versus the flu","url":"/Health/video/numbers-covid-19-versus-flu-73465339"}