Transcript for By the Numbers: The health impact of long work hours

Do you feel like working long hours is taking a serious toll on your house if so. You could be right tonight we take a look by the numbers at an alarming new study that links overworked to an increase risk of death from heart disease. And also stroke. Working 55 or more hours a week is associated with a 35%. Higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease. Compared to working 35 to forty hours week that's according to new estimates by the World Health Organization. And the international labor organization. In 2016398000. People died from stroke and 347000. From heart disease worldwide as a result of working long hours according to the study. And just from 2000 to 2016 researchers saw a 42%. Increase in deadly heart disease linked to overworking. 72% of the victims were men mostly middle aged or older according to the WH show. And globally 9% of the total population works long hours but that number has been trending top players.

