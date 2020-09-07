By the Numbers: Is protective or herd immunity possible?

More
Latest research suggests limits of a potential vaccine or herd immunity to COVID-19.
1:04 | 07/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Is protective or herd immunity possible?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"Latest research suggests limits of a potential vaccine or herd immunity to COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"71684616","title":"By the Numbers: Is protective or herd immunity possible?","url":"/Health/video/numbers-protective-herd-immunity-71684616"}