Transcript for NY brings lawsuit against Juul for marketing to kids

As you know the office of attorney general holds no greater responsibility. Of protecting the health and safety of young people of this great state and today in one of the most prevalent health concerns facing us is the crisis of youth. And nicotine use. And rising numbers are children. Are gaping. And we know that no matter how would it is delivered nicotine is addictive and it's harmful. And it's especially harmful to our youth. And right now an entire. We new generation of Americans have become addicted. To nicotine. In recent national youth tobacco survey shows that approximately. Four point one million high school students and one point two million. A middle school students currently use. And according to the CDC between Tony seventeen and 2018. 78%. Among high school students and 48%. A monks middle school students nationwide. And the new York state department of health estimates at one million residents use. 220000. Of those users. Are under the age of eighteen. And there is no doubt that Jewell. The largest. 70%. Of the market. And that's why today. We are taking action by announcing a comprehensive lawsuit against jewel labs incorporated. Jewel basically took a page from big tobacco's playbook. For marketing its products in a matter that was appealing to underage youth. It misled consumers. About the nicotine content and jewels products. It misrepresented the safety. And a therapeutic value. Of its products by saying they were safer than cigarettes. And suggesting that consumers make the switch. When in reality. Juice products contain significant amounts of nicotine. And are not cessation devices. They allowed minors to protect its products in violation of New York State law. And jewel violated New York State rob by repeatedly repeatedly targeting teenagers if you it's a vast advertising campaigns.

