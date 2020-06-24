Transcript for NY, NJ, CT announce quarantine for COVID hotspots

As more than half the nation sees an increase in covic nineteen cases the governors of new York New Jersey and Connecticut which have made major progress in reopening plans. Are now taking drastic steps to keep their numbers down. Today issuing a travel advisory for states with high infection rates at least nine are impacted including Arizona Florida and Texas. People coming in from states that have our high infection rate. Must quarantine. For fourteen days it's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the truck through viral transmission rate Daryn. Doctor entity found she warning we are still in the first wave and community spread is climbing the next couple of weeks are going to be critical. In our ability to address. Those surgeons recent models so fla could be the next epicenter. As the state hits record daily highs the governor acknowledging the recent surge points to an escalation in transmission over the last week or so now cracking down on bars defying rules if you go when it is just like mayhem might piceance party USA if no tolerance for that just suspend the license Tex is setting its own grim records reporting nearly 5500 cases in one day. We have seen hospitalizations triple across the Borger we are able to care for Asians are coming to us and of course we're concerned with the trend lines we're seeing. In Washington State's Yakima county officials say the hospital system is at capacity with no rooms available Austrians and many hearts this is trying to answer. Arizona also a hot spot president trump held a campaign rally last night in Phoenix. Thousands attending many without masks health experts calling it a potential super spreader event. The same criticism given to Trump's rally in Tulsa Oklahoma last Saturday. Hospitals are running out of staff. Nearly everything life you had held. I wish I think you can eightieth actually I yell I'm pretty. Murky they're back. Meantime the European Union is considering banning all nonessential travel from any countries that have a worse infection rate in year up. He getting July 1. Right now that band would include the US we now relate ABC news New York.

