Transcript for NYC expected to begin 3rd phase of reopening on July 6

Eyewitness News reporter Dave Evans is live in midtown days. Tony as you heard the mayor said that whenever he has both bad news and good news super first to start from the bad news. And so he did this morning. He now only has a few days to try to balance an extremely difficult city budget. This morning the mayor began when bad news about the city budget writers more and more protesters. Are gathering around City Hall demanding massive cuts perhaps a billion dollars to the police budget. But the mayor says it's not just police that will be hurt. It's also teachers if by Wednesday he does not get permission from Albany to borrow or some kind of new stimulus money from Washington. I hate to have to say this but if we cannot close that billion dollar gap. Then we're talking about laying off up to 22000. City employees a staggering number. 22000. City employees as 22000 families and their livelihood 22000 people who serve us who make this city run. We have not seen city layoffs of that level since nineteen cent. He's the mayor promised to Albany does okay alone he will not raise property taxes next year. The bloggers in the middle of a nasty squabble now with president trump over city plans to paint a black lives matter mural on Fifth Avenue right next to his apartment. The mayor was asked what that just anger trump more and make him less likely to help his hometown it is right. Two take the eyes of the world the attention of the world right there on Fifth Avenue and focus on black lives matter this morning the mayor also offered promising news about phase three he announcer restaurants can't expand outdoor seating. Even more and could take an entire city block. And he said we do move to phase three on July 6 about 50000 more New Yorkers will return to work they are ever. Read a businesses in your neighborhoods that really help you take yourself of course new nail salons spas so many things that people care about. And have missed those are coming back and for restaurants so much a part of who we r.'s New Yorkers are cultural identity. New restaurants will come back with the indoor dining at 50%. Capacity. And this morning the governor revealed that yesterday the state of -- 161000. Tells. Only 805. Came back Paul's that if that is a positive rate of one point 3% the lowest rate since this crisis began. In March and compare that to what's going on right now in Florida they have more than ten times. The number of positive cases revealing they had almost 9000 positive cases today in the state of Florida. Also this morning the governor announced that he would extend yourself to both the states of Florida. Arizona and also Texas because their virus cases are climbing so dramatically. But now we're live in midtown bed on channel seven Eyewitness News. I'm big numbers Dave thank you so much the MTA is showing off its latest attempts to combat the corona virus the transit agency is testing more than a dozen types of spray devices. To disinfect subways and buses as part of the MTA's evolving 24 hour cleaning regime. Two keep commuters safe from the virus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.