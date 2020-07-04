NYC’s grim contingency as coronavirus deaths rise: Temporary mass burials

US discussing possibility of temporary mass burials for COVID patients.
0:27 | 04/07/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYC’s grim contingency as coronavirus deaths rise: Temporary mass burials
Polls are making it clear no. M.s are going to be temporarily period. In New York City parks there are worth some outrage on Monday after a city councilman said medical examiners were looking into creating temporary mass graves in a park. In case the city morgues were overwhelmed the city's mayor bill to blonde CEO and New York governor Andrew probable set. That is not going to happen the mayor's office said it be temporary grave site is needed it would be on an island off of the Bronx new.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

