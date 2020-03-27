Officials in South Wales use drones equipped with speakers to inform public

More
During the novel coronavirus lockdown, drones remind residents to stay home except for food, health reasons, exercise or essential work.
3:00 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials in South Wales use drones equipped with speakers to inform public
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"During the novel coronavirus lockdown, drones remind residents to stay home except for food, health reasons, exercise or essential work.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"69840892","title":"Officials in South Wales use drones equipped with speakers to inform public","url":"/Health/video/officials-south-wales-drones-equipped-speakers-public-informed-69840892"}