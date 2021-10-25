Omicron will spike likely in the middle of January: Medical expert

ABC News’ Rachel Scott speaks with Dr. Alok Patel of Stanford Children’s Health on the omicron surge, and confusion for some over the latest CDC guidance on isolating after a COVID-19 infection.

