Transcript for How to overcome coronavirus anxiety

Ers we wanna get to the other aspect of this that you where you might need to protect yourself all this news. Can understandably have a lot of us feeling on edge so what's the best way to manage his stress and keep yourself. From being victim to anxiety and other similar conditions let's go over clinical psychologist Jenn give doctor yet. Use treat people all the time how do you keep people. Updated on what they need to know medically like doctor ashes telling us but keep them from getting too involved with the anxiety and stress that hearing about this virus can bring. Well. Personal life think it's really important to understand that right now. It is natural for all of us to be a little bit anxious and a little bit concerned this is your fire flight response that work. And it's useful to be a little bit more concerned. This is keeping people to. And keep their hands clean by following the CDC instructions. Washing head twenty suck and so live. Water and soap I'm stealing social distancing so these are. All. Behaviors that are two to protect us from getting sick and these are. Important things to engage and now the question is how far you taking yet. Sometimes for people with illness anxiety or obsessed with compulsive disorder a even generalized anxiety. They can take those behaviors to an extreme. And that's when it becomes a problem said you're washing your hands so much in hot steamy water with lots and lots of so that your hands are now drying crack. That's a problem. If you're avoiding things I usually. Do such some going to. The jam or taking a walk on and you're neighborhood. That's a problem. So it's the question is how much. Excessively are you taking the instructions and are there any techniques a kind of manage the anxiety that can come with the fears that an outbreak spreads. While you know the purpose off the fight or flight response is to protect us to keep us safe. And the problem when what's going along with the corn the virus. It's lads it's a lot of uncertainty. So anxiety. Builds on the uncertainty which is why it drives our fear. So what a lot of people are doing are trying to do things to protect themselves. Again Tim excess of degrees so some things are you might want to take into consideration. Is. If you're looking at the news just look at of one today you don't need to be spending hours and hours watching the news or even Tom Gould bullying information. From sources sun may not be credible. One of my AA associates just told me about. The a gossip that occurred which that information was completely erroneous. So make sure their information you're getting is from a reputable source. And limit you'll are search for that information. And fall off comes a file also instructions from the CDC. Such its use saying social distance saying washing your hands. More importantly keeping your immune healthy so doing things sat would normally. Keep you healthy such as eating healthy. In getting a lot of sleep drinking plenty of fluids those are some of the things. Those are some of the things are you can actually do to keep yourself healthy. I know some people are saying away from the jammed because they're afraid of the jamming getting the virus that exercise can happen actually help with your mental health right. Absolutely. Now you know you don't know how stupid do you exercise after gem I certainly don't. Always go to Jen for exercise you can always take a walk around your neighborhood you can always get on Europe bicycle and cycle around. Your neighborhood so those are some of the other things you can go hiking. In those are some of the things I used to you that's not inside agent I work out as having you're telling me. Big are not sure that period we appreciate you being on thank you.

