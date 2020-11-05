Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for These pandemic robots roam parks in Singapore giving social distancing reminders
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"A Boston Dynamics robot is roving a park in Singapore dropping not so subtle reminders to follow the rules during this pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Health","id":"70615343","title":"These pandemic robots roam parks in Singapore giving social distancing reminders","url":"/Health/video/pandemic-robots-roam-parks-singapore-giving-social-distancing-70615343"}