These pandemic robots roam parks in Singapore giving social distancing reminders

A Boston Dynamics robot is roving a park in Singapore dropping not so subtle reminders to follow the rules during this pandemic.
0:51 | 05/11/20

Transcript for These pandemic robots roam parks in Singapore giving social distancing reminders

