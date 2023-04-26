Patel it like it is: How to reduce the risk of kidney stones

ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel breaks down all you need to know about kidney stones and how to prevent them.

April 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live