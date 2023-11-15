Patel it like it is: Taking care of your immune system

Dr. Alok Patel joins ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo to discuss how to protect yourself from illnesses such as RSV, flu and COVID.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live