Transcript for Two people return to Southern California from overseas infected with measles

And we have new updates on the measles outbreak. Two people will return to Southern California from overseas were infected however they were not connected to the 300 people. Quarantine at two Los Angeles universities. So I want to go to Adrian maker who's in Los Angeles with the updates Adrian. Hi Kimberly good morning S these are two passengers who have contracted measles in foreign countries. And it travels or internationally both. Cut to the Tom Bradley terminal here at LAX and Orange County for the Orange County patient we know that she was in a few locations starting on April 23 she visited a standing an office building. Basically all day from seven to eight ignite and she was out of Fullerton. Movie theater that was on Thursday night into Friday morning at 4 AM she also that the saint Jude ER in Fullerton on Friday. We know that she is now in voluntary isolation for the Los Angeles patient. We know that they traveled here a late on the afternoon of Tuesday the 23 be using airport shuttle while at the airport. And that was until about 7 PM that night then we know on Friday they visited a Home Depot store in Lancaster. That's about seventy miles away from the airport so there could have been other stops along the way during their time. And travels here. Everyone on board the flights of these two patients were on has been informed. About their medical condition however if you read any of the locations at the exact same time. As these measles cases. You could be at risk for contracting the illness yourself you wanna go see your doctor one thing to note if you are not vaccinated please hurry in and see your doctor but also. Even if you are vaccinated make sure the monitor yourself over the next three weeks because within 21 days if you do not show any symptoms. Let's not exactly the measles. But if you've seen any signs or fewer in these locations it is very important to note that news that a doctor gets checked out. Kimberly. Right Adrian thank you for the information.

