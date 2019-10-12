Transcript for Pete Frates, ALS activist, passes away at 34

And we turn out to the tributes pouring in for the man who became the driving force behind the ice bucket challenge at peace treaties has lost his battle will be a less it was only 34. But if push to raise awareness of the disease became a social Neil phenomenon and in the process he has spread millions around the world. For most of his life. Diagnosed with AM lessons when he twelve freebies would spend the remainder of his life as he wrote back. Every single one of us free this isn't talented baseball player cabin at Boston College Eagles. But his lasting memory will be the ice bucket challenge. I'm proud to take guys but the challenges are concerned for LS. For young guy like myself to be diagnosed. Hopefully can use my my youth in need the networks and part of two it won't some awareness. Ladies and celebrated after the challenge from vial regime 220 million dollars for a LS research. Overnight the treaty it's pouring in following his death. Former Boston Red Sox letter that lead be happier with these shared this image honesty grams saying. You change the world Pete I'm so very proud to have called you my friend and freeze own alma mater treated other condolences with this photo. We did get one miracle out of this and that was all the funding and awareness that came through with the ice bucket challenge and we just want one of a miracle now which is. A cure that's here we'll come too late for free eighties he leaves behind a wife and daughter. Along with a lasting legacy who note that all we need to really was a bucket in about a device to create all the awareness. The treaty Stanley wants the ice but the challenge to continue every August until there's a care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.