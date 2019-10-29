Transcript for Across the Pond: Hong Kong bans protest leader from running in local elections

A Hong Kong where one of the most prominent leaders of the protest movement has been barred by the government from running for upcoming local council elections. Let's go to across the pond now to do limit for on the London bureau for the latest Julie good morning so I got here who is Josh a long and what effect will this happen. On the protest movement. Hey Sara and Josh so long he packed in 2014 if your man back the lost time there was a massive protest movement and Hong Kong and his name is the umbrella. Revolution unlike the current protests. It was led by students on the time just so long he was a student he was essential. And those protests he was a heavy user of social media here is giving a lot of talk by famine you became very associated with that student. Uprising now what the Hong Kong authorities have barred him from standing in the upcoming local elections which are happening next month. Now it's he has headed back acts the decision saying it cannot solicit and got Beijing is manipulating. The election that what the authorities have been saying is that he's not eligible to run. Political elections because his position on self determination. Puncher means Hong Kong's sort of a mini constitution. Which has basic law. That's a whole one country two systems I'm just or won't he says no I just want more democracy for Hong Kong. OK Julia we're gonna have. Move on over ice is now without their leader after US forces killed Abu back our. On I'm Donna in that raid over the weekend their number two in command killed in separate air strike. What that means the right of ice and his American troops are re position in Syria. Exactly hey this is really really important because I was in Connell said yes say you might how the head of the snake but that does not mean the threat of ice says. It is and that that our offer is and sides the group because it is so descended on an ideology it's something that Yukon average trinity. Defeat and crisis has been profession and we're pinching people through social media. And influencing people and lone wolves to take tax into the Manhattan and other so huge security threats. On the ground I'll hold the biggest count pace. Let him dot that is detaining crisis. Mendez finally is full of spices. It consists of around 80000. People. That will women who were protesting. Yesterday according to Kurdish god saying it lost soldiers are in prison and me. That we are still the cal offense. The outfit is not since it got ice is on going to be able to still coordinate a backlash. Attacks in Europe. As a response try and show some strength. Often the loss of by Donny but his stuff has not been officially announced yet or various pretty Claire got a lot of these people news comes in golf fans they will know about the news. But just some good news have to say that you remember about dog that got president trump mentioned in this press and has breasts. The packed press conference. In the White House and the weekend and weekend. That dog is not a day while she was huts in the explosion by five by diving suicide vest that don't does not act Kenji seeds and some happy news. Some good news there. Absolutely Julie I know for the past few weeks months years it seems we've been talking about this Halloween deadline for bricks that oil gas why. That deadline by two days away. So it's a scary one we know for all you'll be at Halloween before we are here and you last. So when it comes a Brecht sit. Don't tell me there's been another delay. Yeah yeah I mean I know we took Bob Reich says a lot I and I seem to just keep saying the same thing we've gone through three deadline so fox say it. That with me it lets trying to say something a little different just to. Lighten the made perhaps. We've been to what we've been talking so much about about Rex and how it is so chaotic and it frankly almost farcical and how sick is cyclical. These fades into banks say let's try something else should try it tell the story breaks it in gifts. Here for that very rare and I can probably guess gifts however you smile at that firm. Trying and yeah and I got an affair which I think I can sum up the loss kiwis OK let's stop wet rag sets. Is not going by while you could say it's a strategic Paul mass now. The UK with some pains to leave and Mott too much study fast. Then they pushed it back to April and now they pushed it back to alt tent that setting fast as you say in a few days time. Boris Johnson who replaced the true reason may a few months against he's desperately trying to make a direct say it happened. But all of the legislation has been bringing through keeps getting stuck in parliament parliament keep maintain against his deal that's saying stop trying to make back that happen. As not gonna happen yet at least soda. Boris lost. A vague yesterday. In bringing an election because he wants to try and get rid of the stalemate and he wants to have more. Government more Tory MPs to try and possum this legislation he lost some big yesterday. And bless and putting whereas late he's gonna bring forth that same nation again. Today so he is thinking well maybe and says a chimes dot. Comment may have changed their minds and the last one in four hours so we'll see you will see if pummelled by again honing refused having vented against an election. 23 times before. Meanwhile that he knew of course other 27 member states of the EU and then go there and preparations to make and checking up on the UK to see how it's all gang. And it's not get exiled. These are sums it up for what I am dying. Com and in fact I was I had brought my you beat the Viola Davis one of her grabbing her purse and getting look you know. Yes yes that is all of the data less on the on news that we might have a general election. Just less than just David two weeks away from Christmas not a lot of happy faces about hotline. No matter at all our right to anorexic and I guess you are the gift that keeps on giving Julia so. And citing kicking Kemp.

